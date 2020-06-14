Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

238 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA

Finding an apartment in Stone Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
$841
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
748 GARDEN VIEW DR
748 Garden View Drive, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1408 sqft
WATER INCLUDED! APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 4th From 1030am-11:30AM COME BY Tenant is responsible for all other utilities but water is included with rent.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
375 Derbyshire Dr
375 Derbyshire Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1648 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE OUR CHARMING BRICK RANCH WITH RECENT UPDATES* NEW CARPET, TILE AND PAINT* BONUS ROOM IN THE THE BASEMENT FOR GUESTS OR A MANCAVE *HUGE, FENCED BACKYARD SUPERB FOR FAMILY EVENTS, GARDENING OR PETS * MINUTES TO THE TRAILS, PRETTY
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3608 Canadian Way
3608 Canadian Way, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1170 sqft
Renovated Ranch in Great Tucker Location - This is an all brick ranch with all new interior paint and some new flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5997 Southland Drive
5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3304959)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5047 Martins Crossing
5047 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
Nice house in Stone Mountain! - Beautiful family home, split level with four bedrooms, two baths ready for a new family. Main level has kitchen with appliances and Living/Dining Combo. Open plan for entertaining.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4629 Rousay Ct
4629 Rousay Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
4629 Rousay Ct Available 06/30/20 AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13th from 1:30-2:30pm!! STOP BY! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Braxton Pl
284 Braxton Place, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,997
2730 sqft
Gardener's delight...This amazing 2 story home on full finished basement is a must see. This home boast 3 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. There's a large living and dining area with a beautiful fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4434 Mark Anthony Court
4434 Mark Anthony Court, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1476 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home with finished basement. This home features a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, separate dining area and lovely family room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1402 Mill Lake Circle
1402 Mill Lake Circle, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1524 sqft
ASK ME ABOUT 1 MONTH FREE RENT!!! This MOVE IN READY 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath With Bonus Room is Located on a Large Corner Lot.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
858 Martin Road
858 Martin Road, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1482 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
5279 Santee Street Southwest
5279 Santee Street Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Stone Mountain, GA

"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Stone Mountain, GA

Finding an apartment in Stone Mountain that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

