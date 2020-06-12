/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:11 AM
147 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,026
1200 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain
1 of 11
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1292 sqft
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway Available 07/17/20 Fabulous 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome with Huge Bonus Room!! - Coming Soon!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE! Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome just minutes from Stone Mountain Park and I-285.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Clarkston
27 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
12 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1250 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
17 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1061 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1110 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
1 of 10
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
1390 Orchard Park Drive
1390 Orchard Park Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1177 sqft
OWNER FINANCE, CREDIT WILL STILL BE CHECKED Come see this charming, and affordable two-bedroom condo ideally located in the suburbs of Stone Mountain! Quiet, friendly neighborhood.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
2244 Windrose Ct
2244 Wind Rose Ct, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1408 sqft
2 Bedroom spacious townhome. Section 8 accepted.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
539 Prince of Wales - 1
539 Prince of Wales, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1200 sqft
$1099 / 2br - 1200ft2 - Newly renovated Beautiful townhome in quiet neighborhood (Stone Mountain) Bad Credit...
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5002 Leeshire Trail
5002 Leeshire Trl, Tucker, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Beautiful recently updated 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath attached home, near I-85, I-285, and US-78. Great Location, Close to Shopping and Restaurants. Modern Hardwood Flooring, Modern Light Fixtures/Ceiling Fans. Large Family Rm with Fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
5673 Wind Gate Lane
5673 Wind Gate Lane, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1272 sqft
Wonderful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath town home w/ 1 - car garage. 2 story great room has a gas fireplace, bay windows, kitchen with breakfast bar & dining area. Master bedroom has garden tub and shower. Brick front and vinyl siding in back with patio.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3582 Swallow Lane
3582 Swallow Lane, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1080 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
6145 Keswick Row
6145 Keswick Row, Gwinnett County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1302 sqft
No Sign, quite clean neighborhood, Top most school rating, close to shopping, restaurants.
Results within 10 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
958 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Medlock Park
51 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
37 Units Available
Bridgewater
1500 Ridge Brook Trail, Duluth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
1283 sqft
Nestled in a majestic, lush, 42 acre North Georgia Forest environment, Bridgewater offers a unique combination of rural beauty and urban convenience.
