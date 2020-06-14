155 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with garage

"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home. See more