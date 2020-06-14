155 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with garage

Apartment List
Stone Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5063 S Woodbridge Trail
5063 South Woodbridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1468 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
375 Derbyshire Dr
375 Derbyshire Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1648 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE OUR CHARMING BRICK RANCH WITH RECENT UPDATES* NEW CARPET, TILE AND PAINT* BONUS ROOM IN THE THE BASEMENT FOR GUESTS OR A MANCAVE *HUGE, FENCED BACKYARD SUPERB FOR FAMILY EVENTS, GARDENING OR PETS * MINUTES TO THE TRAILS, PRETTY
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5933 Earlwane Drive
5933 Earlwane Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1431 sqft
**Available Now** Photos to come! Sweet 3BR 2BA brick ranch Lithonia home features roomy 1,431 sq. ft. of living space. Enjoy the large family room, screened porch, deck, hardwood floors, 2-car garage and with fenced back yard. This is a must see.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4179 Lindsey Drive
4179 Lindsey Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
984 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom/1 bath bungalow in Decatur has been completely updated and renovated, reclaimed/refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint, all new appliances, all new cabinets, New Windows, all new bathroom with separate water closet.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2311 Eagles Nest Circle
2311 Eagles Nest Circle, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2100 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3880 Springleaf Court
3880 Springleaf Court, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1952 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
5179 Miller Woods Trl
5179 Miller Woods Drive, DeKalb County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,595
3904 sqft
5179 Miller Woods Trail, Decatur, GA. 30035 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME. Enter this home into a large 2 story entry foyer by the front staircase adjacent to spacious separate formal living and dining rooms.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
1305 Adcox Sq
1305 Adcox Square, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1600 sqft
Newer Cozy Condo 3 bedroom 2.5 baths, built in 2010, One car garage, swimming pool, clubhouse, in Stone Mountain, Very good location, Closing shopping and restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
6939 Rogers Point
6939 Rogers Point, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1816 sqft
This super spacious, modern home features 3 bedrooms & 3 baths and hardwoods throughout. You will love cooking in the Newly Renovated Spacious Kitchen and serving those wonderful meals in the Over-sized Separate Eating Area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2223 Dillard St
2223 Dillard Road, Tucker, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
850 sqft
All brick Ranch in Tucker. Hardwood floors, 1-car garage, private backyard with deck. Walk to restaurants, shopping, Marta. Home shows very well.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3702 Brian Drive
3702 Brian Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1404 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Decatur. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
174 Thorncrest Court
174 Thorncrest Court Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1975 sqft
3 SIDES BRICK HOME IN PARKVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT! KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, 42"CABINETS. LUXURY MSTR BATH HAS SEP SHOWER, DBL VANITY & GARDEN TUB. DUAL WALK IN CLOSETS IN MASTER BEDROOM. MRBL FRPLC, 9FT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5848 Wellborn Oaks Ct
5848 Wellborn Oaks Court, Redan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1355 sqft
LARGE HOME!!! GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, MARTA AND BALL PARK. OWNER REQUESTS NO SECTION 8

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4510 Parkview Walk Drive
4510 Parkview Walk Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2598 sqft
Hard to find 4 sides brick Large SFH home at Camp creek elementary/ Parkview High districts. Large home approximate 2580 square footage on tax ID. Huge lot with wooded backyard. Owner is listing agent. rent includes termite control, trash pick up.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5863 KRIM Drive
5863 Krim Dr, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2600 sqft
LOCATION! NEW HOME! NEW SUB! BRICK FRONT.
City Guide for Stone Mountain, GA

"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stone Mountain, GA

Stone Mountain apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

