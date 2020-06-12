/
3 bedroom apartments
439 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
770 Sheppard Cove
770 Sheppard Cove, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
***Available*** Photos to Come! Great 3BR 2BA Stone Mountain home features 1,100 sq. ft. of living area that includes an applianced eat-in kitchen, a cozy family room and a separate dining room.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5043 Stone Trce
5043 Stone Trace, Stone Mountain, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
748 GARDEN VIEW DR
748 Garden View Drive, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1408 sqft
WATER INCLUDED! APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 4th From 1030am-11:30AM COME BY Tenant is responsible for all other utilities but water is included with rent.
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5323 Rockborough Trl
5323 Rockborough Trail, Stone Mountain, GA
NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent must have a checking account, savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5272 Omalley Lane
5272 Omalley Lane, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1930 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
5063 S Woodbridge Trail
5063 South Woodbridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1468 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 Unit Available
541 N Hairston Road
541 North Hairston Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1566 sqft
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 Unit Available
375 Derbyshire Dr
375 Derbyshire Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1648 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE OUR CHARMING BRICK RANCH WITH RECENT UPDATES* NEW CARPET, TILE AND PAINT* BONUS ROOM IN THE THE BASEMENT FOR GUESTS OR A MANCAVE *HUGE, FENCED BACKYARD SUPERB FOR FAMILY EVENTS, GARDENING OR PETS * MINUTES TO THE TRAILS, PRETTY
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1600 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
1 Unit Available
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest
4607 Alpine Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .
1 Unit Available
5279 Santee Street Southwest
5279 Santee Street Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2840 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4629 Rousay Ct
4629 Rousay Court, DeKalb County, GA
4629 Rousay Ct Available 06/30/20 AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JUNE 13th from 1:30-2:30pm!! STOP BY! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
718 Post Road Lane
718 Post Road Lane, DeKalb County, GA
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
430 Beaumont Drive
430 Beaumont Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1567 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
2083 Quilt Court
2083 Quilt Court, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1457 sqft
Gorgeous Brick Home in a Quite Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
