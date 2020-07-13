305 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated January 31 at 07:43pm
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
20 Units Available
Five Oaks Apartments
1200 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,857
1399 sqft
Convenient location with easy access to major freeways. Wi-Fi throughout community spaces: resort-style pool and cabana, car wash area, gym and internet cafe. Spacious apartment interiors with in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1550 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
15 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
6082 Raintree Bend
6082 Raintree Bend, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1534 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4110 Rue Saint Germain
4110 Rue Saint Germain, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1515 sqft
Generous 3BR 2BA brick ranch has comfort for all with its large living and dining rooms, and an eat-in kitchen breakfast area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4497 Leonora Drive
4497 Leonora Drive, Tucker, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2647 sqft
Large Executive Home 5BR / 3BA in Tucker on .

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
2027 Scarbrough Drive
2027 Scarbrough Drive, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1560 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3BR 2.5BA home that features separate living and dining rooms, a cute galley kitchen and a cozy breakfast nook that opens to a large balcony deck! The master bedroom includes its own private bathroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6109 Rotondo Place
6109 Rotondo Place, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2316 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,316 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4472 To Lani Cove
4472 To Lani Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1437 sqft
Brand New 3 beds/ 2.5 baths - BRAND NEW! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths for rent. Be the first to live on this beautiful new subdivision in Stone Mountain.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1820 Northwick Pl
1820 Northwick Place, Redan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
284 Braxton Pl
284 Braxton Place, Gwinnett County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,997
2730 sqft
Gardener's delight in Parkview School district...This amazing 2 story home on full finished basement is a must see. This home boast 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. There's a large living and dining area with a beautiful fireplace.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook
1600 Fieldgreen Overlook, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2364 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1740 Spring Hill Cv
1740 Spring Hill Cove, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2012 sqft
1740 Spring Hill Cv Available 08/08/20 Lithonia Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management  - Available in August! Two-story, Brick-front Home with 2-car Garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6195 Mimosa Cir
6195 Mimosa Circle, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2600 sqft
6195 Mimosa Circle Tucker GA 30084 This home does not accept housing voucher. Available 7/15 Gorgeous and Grand 3 sided brick well built single family home boasting 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
4906 Fenbrook Court
4906 Fenbrook Court, Redan, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,550
2500 sqft
This is a fantastic home with 6 bed rooms and 2.5 baths. Completely renovated inside. New paint. New floors. Lots of space. Featuring a Great Master Suite with private master bath office and closet. Full size open kitchen with large nook.
City Guide for Stone Mountain, GA

"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Stone Mountain, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Stone Mountain apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

