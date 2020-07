Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area playground tennis court

Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more. But its our location that makes us the best community in Gwinnett County. We are the only apartment community in the desirable Parkview High School district. Plus, were near Mountain Park Elementary and Trickum Middle School, nestled at the foothills of Stone Mountain. Why compromise? You can have a tranquil location and city convenience at Grove Parkview Apartments.