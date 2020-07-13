/
apartments under 1000
52 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Stone Mountain, GA
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Stone Mountain
748 GARDEN VIEW DR
748 Garden View Drive, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1408 sqft
WATER INCLUDED! APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 4th From 1030am-11:30AM COME BY Tenant is responsible for all other utilities but water is included with rent.
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
1278 Oak Knoll Court - 1
1278 Oak Knoll Court, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
24 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT - PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED - CALL OUR OFFICE TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT. ROOM FOR RENT. SEEKING A CLEAN EMPLOYED SINGLE FEMALE WHICH MUST BE TOBACCO FREE, DRUG-FREE, & PET FREE, TO RENT OUR FURNISHED BEDROOM WITH EN-SUITE BATH.
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1275 sqft
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1416 sqft
The Columns at Club Drive is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely north Atlanta. Carefully designed for comfort, style and convenience.
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$883
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1068 sqft
Located near I-85, this community is located near Gwinnett Place Mall and a variety of shopping and entertainment options. Units have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and private patios. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Spring Lake
100 Chase Common Dr, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spring Lake Apartments in Norcross combine sophisticated styling with a country feel. Apartments have large windows, spacious floor plans, modern upgrades and high ceilings. Complex is pet-friendly and near I-85 and downtown Norcross.
Paramont Apartments
4201 Pleasant Lake Village Ln NW, Duluth, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated, smoke-free units near Mall Corners Shopping Center and I-85. Apartments feature spacious walk-in closets, hardwood floors and fireplace. Pet-friendly community with playground and media room.
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Carrington Court
3800 Club Dr, Duluth, GA
Studio
$900
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1240 sqft
Conveniently situated within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments have washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants have access to a BBQ grill, tennis court, and parking.
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW, Lilburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1147 sqft
The Aurora @ Twenty Seven Hundred is located in Lilburn, Georgia is an apartment community offering residents a spacious apartment in a very convenient location.
The Retreat at Arc Way
4025 Arc Way, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$859
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
1285 sqft
Luxury community has features like children's play area, communal grill and fitness center. Residents live in units with fireplaces, laundry hookups and patios or balconies. Located conveniently in Norcross, by Bromolow Creek.
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
