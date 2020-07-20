Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Stone Mountain
Find more places like 5320 Ridge Forest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Stone Mountain, GA
/
5320 Ridge Forest Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5320 Ridge Forest Drive
5320 Ridge Forest Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Stone Mountain
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
5320 Ridge Forest Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain
Amenities
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled duplex. New paint interior and exterior. HVAC 4 years old, water heater 2 years old. New carpet, tile in bathrooms. Sun room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5320 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Stone Mountain, GA
.
What amenities does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have?
Some of 5320 Ridge Forest Drive's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5320 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Ridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain
.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30087
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Similar Pages
Stone Mountain 1 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain 2 Bedrooms
Stone Mountain Apartments with Parking
Stone Mountain Dog Friendly Apartments
Stone Mountain Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Clarkston, GA
Covington, GA
Loganville, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Oakwood, GA
Hiram, GA
Morrow, GA
Hapeville, GA
Flowery Branch, GA
Locust Grove, GA
Grayson, GA
Dawsonville, GA
Powder Springs, GA
Redan, GA
Panthersville, GA
Winder, GA
Forest Park, GA
Gresham Park, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Lanier Technical College
Life University