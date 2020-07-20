All apartments in Stone Mountain
5320 Ridge Forest Drive
5320 Ridge Forest Drive

5320 Ridge Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5320 Ridge Forest Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled duplex. New paint interior and exterior. HVAC 4 years old, water heater 2 years old. New carpet, tile in bathrooms. Sun room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5320 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have?
Some of 5320 Ridge Forest Drive's amenities include recently renovated, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5320 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5320 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5320 Ridge Forest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stone Mountain.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive offer parking?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5320 Ridge Forest Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5320 Ridge Forest Drive has units with air conditioning.
