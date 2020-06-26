5274 Ridge Forest Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 Stone Mountain
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This ranch home features a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master has a private on suite, walk in closet in addition to fresh paint and carpet throughout this unit. Easy walk to the Stone Mountain Historic District.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5274 Ridge Forest Drive have any available units?
5274 Ridge Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stone Mountain, GA.
What amenities does 5274 Ridge Forest Drive have?
Some of 5274 Ridge Forest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5274 Ridge Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5274 Ridge Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.