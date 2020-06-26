All apartments in Stone Mountain
5274 Ridge Forest Drive
5274 Ridge Forest Drive

5274 Ridge Forest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5274 Ridge Forest Dr, Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
range
This ranch home features a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master has a private on suite, walk in closet in addition to fresh paint and carpet throughout this unit. Easy walk to the Stone Mountain Historic District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

