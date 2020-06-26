5274 Ridge Forest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

This ranch home features a split bedroom plan with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master has a private on suite, walk in closet in addition to fresh paint and carpet throughout this unit. Easy walk to the Stone Mountain Historic District.