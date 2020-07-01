All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:14 PM

410 Summer Hill Circle

410 Summer Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

410 Summer Hill Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fantastic 4/3 split foyer home is ready for immediate move-in. The main level features a separate dining room, ktichen, great room and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great privacy in the finished lower level that features a bedroom, full bath and bonus room. Large elevated deck and double car garage. See it today!

Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have any available units?
410 Summer Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 410 Summer Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
410 Summer Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Summer Hill Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Summer Hill Circle is pet friendly.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 410 Summer Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Summer Hill Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have a pool?
No, 410 Summer Hill Circle does not have a pool.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 410 Summer Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Summer Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 Summer Hill Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 Summer Hill Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

