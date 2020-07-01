410 Summer Hill Circle

Amenities

Fantastic 4/3 split foyer home is ready for immediate move-in. The main level features a separate dining room, ktichen, great room and 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Great privacy in the finished lower level that features a bedroom, full bath and bonus room. Large elevated deck and double car garage. See it today!



Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com.



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.