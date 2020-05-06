All apartments in Stockbridge
Stockbridge, GA
512 Harvick Circle
512 Harvick Circle

Location

512 Harvick Circle, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful and Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home is in a great location and school district. The neighborhood near prime shopping and restaurants to enjoy.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Harvick Circle have any available units?
512 Harvick Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 512 Harvick Circle currently offering any rent specials?
512 Harvick Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Harvick Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Harvick Circle is pet friendly.
Does 512 Harvick Circle offer parking?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not offer parking.
Does 512 Harvick Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Harvick Circle have a pool?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not have a pool.
Does 512 Harvick Circle have accessible units?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Harvick Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Harvick Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Harvick Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
