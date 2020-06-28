All apartments in Stockbridge
Last updated September 3 2019 at 5:14 PM

Location

1424 Buckingham Place, Stockbridge, GA 30281

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral paint palette so decorating will be a breeze. The kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The updates do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 Buckingham Place have any available units?
1424 Buckingham Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Stockbridge, GA.
Is 1424 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
1424 Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1424 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place offer parking?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not offer parking.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 Buckingham Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1424 Buckingham Place does not have units with air conditioning.
