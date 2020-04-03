307 Reserve Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors garage pool

NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen. Great south end of Island location near grocery store, restaurants and all the favorite attractions. 1.8 miles to the beach and minutes to The Pier Village and Neptune Water park. Community pool just steps from home. GREAT for FLETC or professionals. Vacation rental - ACCEPT FULL FLETC per diem for included utilities & maid service.