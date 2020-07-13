Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:23 AM

41 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 6th Ave
301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1014 Demere Road
1014 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1340 sqft
Great 3 bedroom furnished vacation rental. Living space is all on the second floor. Ground floor included a large 2 car garage and screened in porch. Upstairs there is a large open living room and dining room with adjacent kitchen.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
232 Tennessee Ave
232 Tennessee Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1816 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
143 St Clair Drive
143 Saint Clair Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
Available July 15th, one level, one year lease, non-smoking, home was completely updated in 2017.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
110 N Palm Villas Court
110 N Palm Villas Ct, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,395
2523 sqft
Island living at its finest with this elegant and spacious brick condominium. Very close to the village area with 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. With over 2,500 sq. ft.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
109 Palmetto Street
109 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
850 sqft
Available now, super clean, feels like a new home, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new window coverings, all one level, fenced back yard, washer/dryer included, one year lease, non-smoking,

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
112 Palmetto Street
112 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house, unfurnished, located in a quite neighborhood, centrally located on the island. Close to restaurants, shopping and easy excess to the causeway. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Need to submit application and a $50.

Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
218 Sea Palms Colony
218 Sea Palms Colony, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Beautiful second floor two bedroom condo with two full baths. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan. Remodeled condo with views of the Sea Palms Golf Course. Washer and dryer included. Pool and single covered parking on site.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
101 Thompson Cove
101 Thompson Cv St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1677 sqft
Garage and lots of storage! Great location - close to beach and village. Close to shops and restaurants. Available for short and long term rental- pets may be considered.

Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
216 W Commons Drive
216 W Commons Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3050 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished large open home for rent year lease. Has open living room and dining room with an additional den off the the eat in kitchen. Master and one other bedroom located on the mail floor. Other 2 bedrooms on the second floor with a bonus room.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
111 Gascoigne Ave
111 Gascoigne Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1760 sqft
Elegant Villas at Gascoigne, the perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for off-season. See ssirentalsbyowner.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
230 Georgia Street
230 Georgia St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1563 sqft
This lovely home is Available Now! Freshly painted, New Floors throughout, New Carpet in Bedrooms, and New Refrigerator. The downstairs, 2 car garage area is unfinished and is great for storage space. Main living area is on the second floor.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
600 6th Ave
600 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
This is a very nice mostly unfurnished garage apartment. It is ideal for 1 person and past tenants have always enjoyed living there. The screened in deck offers some nice views. Utilities are included in the rental price

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
152 Laurel View Drive
152 Laurel View Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3216 sqft
Great mid-south location! Only 1.7 miles to the beach and a short walk to Redfern, restaurants, and shops. The location is an easy ride on and off the island.
Results within 1 mile of St. Simons

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
16 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
City Guide for St. Simons, GA

Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in St. Simons, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some St. Simons apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

