Apartment List
/
GA
/
st simons
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:41 AM

10 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Simons renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
850 Mallery Street
850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed. Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Results within 10 miles of St. Simons
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
City Guide for St. Simons, GA

Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in St. Simons, GA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to St. Simons renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Balcony
St. Simons Apartments with GarageSt. Simons Apartments with GymSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Simons Apartments with ParkingSt. Simons Apartments with Pool
St. Simons Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Simons Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Simons Furnished ApartmentsSt. Simons Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GAKingsland, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design