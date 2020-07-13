/
apartments with pool
26 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1498 Demere Road
1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1184 sqft
2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
868 sqft
AVAILABLE! This beautifully furnished condo is on the ground floor and is in perfect walking distance to the Pier Village and biking distance to the beach. Utilities are included with a $100 cap on the electric.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
732 Oglethorpe Ave
732 Oglethorpe Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2193 sqft
Beautiful Summer rental available June 1st for weekly rental $3800 a week. 3 bedroom second floor unit on the ocean, with a oceanfront pool and beach access. Condo had views from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom.
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
218 Sea Palms Colony
218 Sea Palms Colony, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Beautiful second floor two bedroom condo with two full baths. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan. Remodeled condo with views of the Sea Palms Golf Course. Washer and dryer included. Pool and single covered parking on site.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
850 Mallery Street
850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed. Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1000 Mallery Street
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UNFURNISHED!!! Beautiful unit with wood flooring on the ground level and carpet on the stairway and through the upstairs. Very spacious Living and Dining room areas. Closed in patio outside that is perfect for grilling out.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
111 Gascoigne Ave
111 Gascoigne Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1760 sqft
Elegant Villas at Gascoigne, the perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for off-season. See ssirentalsbyowner.
Results within 1 mile of St. Simons
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.
Results within 10 miles of St. Simons
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified
Last updated July 11 at 02:32pm
3 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
24 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified
Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1162 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
