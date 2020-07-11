/
apartments with washer dryer
13 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
1498 Demere Road
1498 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1184 sqft
2BR/2.5BA unfurnished long-term rental available for immediate occupancy. Pets may be considered with an approved rental application.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
109 Palmetto Street
109 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
850 sqft
Available now, super clean, feels like a new home, new flooring, fresh paint, new appliances, new fixtures, new window coverings, all one level, fenced back yard, washer/dryer included, one year lease, non-smoking,
Last updated July 8 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
218 Sea Palms Colony
218 Sea Palms Colony, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Beautiful second floor two bedroom condo with two full baths. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan. Remodeled condo with views of the Sea Palms Golf Course. Washer and dryer included. Pool and single covered parking on site.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
3 Cottage Lawn Rd #2
3 Cottage Lawn Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Located in the Gated Community of Black Banks, off Sea Island Rd on St. Simons Island. This long term rental only, Guest Cottage is fully furnished, and has 1 bed, 1 bath with kitchen, washer/dryer.
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
247 Palm Street
247 Palm St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. One level, corner lot, storage shed, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer included, living room and all three bedrooms carpeted. One year lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking.
Results within 1 mile of St. Simons
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
16 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Results within 10 miles of St. Simons
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
33 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
27 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1162 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
