/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:27 PM
54 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
247 Palm Street
247 Palm St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1248 sqft
Available June 15, 2020. One level, corner lot, storage shed, eat in kitchen, washer and dryer included, living room and all three bedrooms carpeted. One year lease. Unfurnished. Non-smoking.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street Ext
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Available 6/15/20! Spacious unit throughout! Kitchen/Dining and Living Room are on the ground level with an enclosed patio located off the kitchen. Bedrooms are all located on the 2nd level. Water/Sewer, Pest Control, and Garbage are included.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1704 Frederica Road
1704 Frederica Road, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1550 sqft
This beautifully furnished 3 bedroom 2 full bath condo is located in Barnes Plantation. Unit is a second floor condo all on one level, living room and kitchen separate the master suite from the other 2 bedrooms.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
143 St Clair Drive
143 Saint Clair Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Available July 15th, one level, one year lease, non-smoking, home was completely updated in 2017.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
224 Circle Drive
224 Circle Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1612 sqft
This beautifully updated, fully furnished home is walking distance to Redfern Village and many local shopping hotspots and restaurants. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of seating and room to grill out with friends and family.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
300 Lantern Walk
300 Lantern Walk, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2532 sqft
Available July 15th, Furnished, non-smoking, one year lease.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
114 Travelers Way
114 Travellers Way St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1600 sqft
Available 5/1/20!!!! Unfurnished Master bedroom has private bath and walk in closet. Dining area Full size washer & dryer 2 Bathrooms Microwave, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Range with oven huge storage area below 3 Bedrooms
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
506 Reserve Lane
506 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome - backs up to Retreat Golf Course for ultimate privacy setting to grill out and relax.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
732 Oglethorpe Ave
732 Oglethorpe Ave, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2193 sqft
Beautiful Summer rental available June 1st for weekly rental $3800 a week. 3 bedroom second floor unit on the ocean, with a oceanfront pool and beach access. Condo had views from the living room, kitchen, and master bedroom.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
200 Salt AIr Drive
200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1014 Demere Road
1014 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1340 sqft
Great 3 bedroom furnished vacation rental. Living space is all on the second floor. Ground floor included a large 2 car garage and screened in porch. Upstairs there is a large open living room and dining room with adjacent kitchen.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.
1 of 22
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Thompson Cove
101 Thompson Cv St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1677 sqft
Garage and lots of storage! Great location - close to beach and village. Close to shops and restaurants. Available for short and long term rental- pets may be considered.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
402 Maple Street
402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated December 10 at 11:57pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.
Similar Pages
St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Balcony
St. Simons Apartments with GarageSt. Simons Apartments with GymSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Simons Apartments with ParkingSt. Simons Apartments with Pool