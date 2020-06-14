Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:20 AM

22 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA

Finding an apartment in St. Simons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Thompson Cove
101 Thompson Cv St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1677 sqft
Garage and lots of storage! Great location - close to beach and village. Close to shops and restaurants. Available for short and long term rental- pets may be considered.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
402 Maple Street
402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3074 sqft
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
132 Leeswood Circle
132 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1207 sqft
3/2 Duplex - 132 Leeswood Circle - Newer Construction (only 2 years old)- Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious living room, plenty of kitchen

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Goodyear Park
1 Unit Available
2637 Canary Drive
2637 Canary Dr Brunswick 31520, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1109 sqft
This immaculate three bedroom, two bathroom home is located conveniently to Southeast Georgia Health System and the College of Coastal Georgia.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
146 Leeswood Circle
146 Leeswood Cir Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
146 Leeswood Circle Available 04/16/20 3 BR/2 BA DUPLEX - 146 Leeswood Circle - 146 Leeswood Circle 3 BR/2 BA Duplex offered by Georgia Coast Property Management (Dedicated and very involved owners of 75% of Duplexes in Leeswood Circle) Spacious
Results within 10 miles of St. Simons
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
195 Promenade Place
195 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
Centrally located cottage rental in Brunswick close to restaurants, shopping, FLETC, hospital, college, Brunswick High, and more. 3 bed 2 bath, stainless appliances. No shared common area, social distance effortlessly at this location.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
192 Promenade Place
192 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
107 South Lake Drive
107 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1900 sqft
Move-in Ready Renovated home with views of lakes front the front of home and the back!!!! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths home with 2 car garage with new roof and HVAC system. Open living/dining room, and fully equipped Kitchen with stainless appliances .

1 of 19

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
185 Promenade Place
185 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 24

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
159 Promenade Place
159 Promenade Pl, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
BRAND NEW home now available in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
419 W Shore Drive
419 W Shore Dr Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1536 sqft
This four bedroom, two bath home has been freshly painted and is located on a corner lot. Marsh views from the side porch. Other features include an eat-in kitchen, attic storage, and front and side porches. Pets considered.
City Guide for St. Simons, GA

Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Simons, GA

Finding an apartment in St. Simons that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

