40 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with balcony
Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.
Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Simons renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.