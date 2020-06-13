Apartment List
/
GA
/
st simons
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

40 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1000 Mallery Street
1000 Mallery Street Ext, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st! Walking distance to the pier village, beach, local shopping and restaurants. Very spacious living and dining room area. Back patio located off of the living room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
200 Salt AIr Drive
200 Salt Air Drive, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly fully furnished condo has everything you need including a great location. The condo features a private elevator to all floors, a large open living and dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom! Located close to the village and biking/walking distance to the beach. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom. Outside deck that overlooks the Village Green Association pool.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
42 Bay Tree Court
42 Bay Tree Ct E, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1558 sqft
Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
850 Mallery Street
850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed. Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1014 Demere Road
1014 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1340 sqft
Great 3 bedroom furnished vacation rental. Living space is all on the second floor. Ground floor included a large 2 car garage and screened in porch. Upstairs there is a large open living room and dining room with adjacent kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
402 Maple Street
402 Maple St, St. Simons, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3074 sqft
Centrally located on SSI to restaurants and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of St. Simons

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
20 Waterfront Drive
20 Waterfront Dr St Simons Island 31522, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1866 sqft
Gorgeous fully furnished 3 bedroom 3 bathroom condominium. The living and master open onto a balcony overlooking the marina and river. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood, and tile floors.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
30 Waterfront Drive
30 Waterfront Dr, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Fabulous condo with a view! Unfurnished, new dishwasher, new washing machine, dryer provided. Wood floors, carpet in bdrms, covered balcony with view of waterway.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
Results within 5 miles of St. Simons
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
City Guide for St. Simons, GA

Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in St. Simons, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for St. Simons renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

St. Simons 1 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 BedroomsSt. Simons 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Simons 3 BedroomsSt. Simons Apartments with Balcony
St. Simons Apartments with GarageSt. Simons Apartments with GymSt. Simons Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Simons Apartments with ParkingSt. Simons Apartments with Pool
St. Simons Apartments with Washer-DryerSt. Simons Dog Friendly ApartmentsSt. Simons Furnished ApartmentsSt. Simons Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLSavannah, GABrunswick, GAYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GARichmond Hill, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GA
Midway, GAKingsland, GASkidaway Island, GACountry Club Estates, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaCollege of Coastal Georgia
Savannah College of Art and Design