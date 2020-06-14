33 Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA with garage

Apartment List
St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
307 Reserve Lane
307 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1772 sqft
NEW(er)Construction townhome -, hardwood flooring downstairs. Master bedroom has a King bed, one guest room has a queen bed, and third bedroom has three twin beds. This home features bright, beachy decor and a well stocked kitchen.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
313 Holly Street
313 Holly St, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1332 sqft
Abundant storage, first level is two car garage with two large rooms for storage, 2nd floor is Living space with kitchen half bath and master suite, 3rd floor has two guest rooms with guest bath and laundry closet, washer/dryer included, two large

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
118 Shady Brook Circle
118 Shady Brook Cir St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1400 sqft
This complex is finally back on stable footing, beautiful grounds, gated community, really centrally located on island, easy off island access. This condominium has had the kitchen upgraded and is in move in ready condition.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
110 Shady Brook Circle
110 Shady Brook Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1500 sqft
This beautifully furnished unit is located on the south end of the island and is biking distance to the beach, local shops, and restaurants.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
42 Bay Tree Court
42 Bay Tree Ct E, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1558 sqft
Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,680
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
224 Circle Drive
224 Circle Dr St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1612 sqft
This beautifully updated, fully furnished home is walking distance to Redfern Village and many local shopping hotspots and restaurants. Private fenced in backyard with plenty of seating and room to grill out with friends and family.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Reserve Lane
404 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1772 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
507 Reserve Lane
507 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE. *** Fully Furnished, 3 BR, 2.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1014 Demere Road
1014 Demere Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1340 sqft
Great 3 bedroom furnished vacation rental. Living space is all on the second floor. Ground floor included a large 2 car garage and screened in porch. Upstairs there is a large open living room and dining room with adjacent kitchen.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1405 Mariners Cir
1405 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,968
1772 sqft
Perfect location on Saint Simons for Vacation and FLETC personnel. Rates for FLETC are government per diem and rate shown is for February. See gspicer.kw.com for FLETC and vacationer rates, cleaning fees, hotel tax, and general availability.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
101 Thompson Cove
101 Thompson Cv St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1677 sqft
Garage and lots of storage! Great location - close to beach and village. Close to shops and restaurants. Available for short and long term rental- pets may be considered.

St. Simons
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
306 Reserve Lane
306 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,840
1740 sqft
NEW(er)Construction town home - backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with a 1 car attached garage w/ opener.
10 Marina Drive
1 Unit Available
10 Marina Drive
10 Marina Drive, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1532 sqft
Unfurnished top floor end unit 3 bedroom 3 full bath condo year lease. All new carpet in the bedrooms, living room, dining room have hard wood floors, kitchen and baths all tile floors. Some of the best views on the island.
17 Hidden Harbor Road
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.

Country Club Estates
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
241 King Cotton Road
241 King Cotton Rd Brunswick 31525, Country Club Estates, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
Gorgeous, updated home with a very open floor plan! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Bonus is immaculate! It features a formal Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with a Stainless Steel refrigerator, Large Family Room and so much more! Tile and hardwood

26 Kiln Circle
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.

Dock Junction
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.

107 Kiln Trail
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
Odyssey Lake Apartments
$
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
The Retreat at Grande Lake
20 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
The Enclave
$
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.

123 South Lake Drive
1 Unit Available
123 South Lake Drive
123 South Lake Dr Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1488 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home welcomes you with a large living area. Features hardwood floors in the living room and dinning room. Has fresh paint through out the home with updated kitchen and bathrooms.
City Guide for St. Simons, GA

Many famous people were born or settled down in St. Simons, Georgia. The legendary NFL pro Jim Brown, former US Senator Sam Nunn, television journalist Bob Schieffer, and cartoonist Jack Davis have all lived on this island at one time or another.

Saint Simons Island is nearly 18 square miles with a population of around 12,700, at the time of the 2010 U.S. Census. This area, known as St. Simons Island, or simply "The Island" by locals, is home to many seasonal and year-round residents. The city is enveloped by expansive beaches and salty marshes. Moss-draped oaks tower over the island that was once dominated by cotton and rice plantations. Today, The Island is a recreational destination that offers non-stop activities for residents and visitors. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Simons, GA

St. Simons apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

