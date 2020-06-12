/
2 bedroom apartments
18 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Simons, GA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1103 Ocean Blvd D
1103 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Iconic Stanton House 2bd/2.5ba 1-block from beach - Property Id: 255228 This fully restored 1920's 2bed/2.5 bath has tons of historic charm, with all the modern conveniences.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
218 Sea Palms Colony
218 Sea Palms Colony, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1416 sqft
Beautiful second floor two bedroom condo with two full baths. Enjoy the spacious split floor plan. Remodeled condo with views of the Sea Palms Golf Course. Washer and dryer included. Pool and single covered parking on site.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
616 Brockinton Point Drive
616 Brockinton Pt, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1176 sqft
AVAILABLE around JULY 1st. New paint and and some recent bathroom upgrades. Great island location, close to the causeway and biking/walking distance to the beach, shopping, and village. This 2BR, 1.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
400 Ocean Blvd
400 Ocean Boulevard, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$5,670
1250 sqft
AVAILABLE ****At $5,670 per month**** INCLUDES UTILITIES, INTERNET, PREMIUM CABLE & EVERY OTHER WEEK MAID SERVICE.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
404 Fairway Villas
404 Fairway Villas, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1588 sqft
AVAILABLE April 1, 2020! Fully Furnished 2 BR, 3.5BA townhome located in Fairway Villas in Sea Palms. Seasonal Bedroom on first floor with a fully glassed sunroom overlooking the lagoon. Open kitchen looking out over the lagoon.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
42 Bay Tree Court
42 Bay Tree Ct E, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1558 sqft
Available August 1st, UNFURNISHED, Adorable patio home with an open deck with views of the lagoon and Sea Palms Golf Course.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
1220 Forest Street
1220 Forest St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,840
1349 sqft
FLETC TDY INSTRUCTORS ONLY PER-DIEM ACCEPTED LOCATED APPROX 500 FT TO THE BEACH AT KING AND PRINCE BY BEACHCOMBER BBQ, CRAB TRAP, CRAB DADDYS. TOTALLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFULLY DECORATED.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$955
1109 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1325 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
1325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside the building located at the corner of MLK Jr. Blvd & Monck Street. This apartment is small and has new everything since it was totally renovated.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Dock Junction
1 Unit Available
208 Nell Leone Drive
208 Nell Leone Dr, Dock Junction, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1018 sqft
Available August 14th. Conveniently located 2 bedroom duplex, with one car garage, all tile flooring, covered patio, non-smoking, 1 year lease. Unfurnished.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1408 Monck Street
1408 Monck St, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
500 sqft
This is an apartment inside a building located in Brunswick. This apartment is small with new everything. Apartment features a kitchen with refrigerator and stove/oven, 2 small bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, laundry closet, and, great room.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
21 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$965
1166 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
Last updated June 11 at 02:33pm
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1086 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
35 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
30 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1204 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
Last updated June 11 at 02:38pm
3 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
1506 Plantation Point Drive
1506 Plantation Point Dr, Glynn County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1200 sqft
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1.
