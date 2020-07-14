All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Concord Crossing

2935 Old Concord Rd SE · (201) 546-9873
Location

2935 Old Concord Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 541-303 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,086

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 822 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 541-301 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,216

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 988 sqft

Unit 527-103 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,266

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Unit 525-203 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1027 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Concord Crossing.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
new construction
smoke-free community
Located just minutes from SunTrust Park and the city limits of Atlanta, Concord Crossing is surrounded by schools, parks, top-rated restaurants, and Cumberland Mall. With an on-site pool and playground, family fun and relaxation is never far! The fully renovated, spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in the Concord Crossing community are pet-friendly, in select-unit washer and dryer, and have ample amount of built-in storage. Looking for an affordable, family-friendly two bedroom apartment that is close to everything Atlanta has to offer? Concord Crossing is the place for you.Mira y alquila hoy! ¡Tenemos NUEVOS apartamentos renovados con encimeras de granito disenadas solo para ti! Con eventos comunitarios, personal amable y una piscina espectacular, tenemos todo lo que necesita para satisfacer sus necesidades de alojamiento. Pregunta por nuestros ESPECIALES DE ALQUILER Hoy!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-14 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $0
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $0
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Concord Crossing have any available units?
Concord Crossing has 6 units available starting at $1,086 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Concord Crossing have?
Some of Concord Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Concord Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Concord Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Concord Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Concord Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Concord Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Concord Crossing offers parking.
Does Concord Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Concord Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Concord Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Concord Crossing has a pool.
Does Concord Crossing have accessible units?
Yes, Concord Crossing has accessible units.
Does Concord Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Concord Crossing has units with dishwashers.
