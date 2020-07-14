Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill package receiving on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center dog park e-payments guest parking internet access new construction smoke-free community

Located just minutes from SunTrust Park and the city limits of Atlanta, Concord Crossing is surrounded by schools, parks, top-rated restaurants, and Cumberland Mall. With an on-site pool and playground, family fun and relaxation is never far! The fully renovated, spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in the Concord Crossing community are pet-friendly, in select-unit washer and dryer, and have ample amount of built-in storage. Looking for an affordable, family-friendly two bedroom apartment that is close to everything Atlanta has to offer? Concord Crossing is the place for you.Mira y alquila hoy! ¡Tenemos NUEVOS apartamentos renovados con encimeras de granito disenadas solo para ti! Con eventos comunitarios, personal amable y una piscina espectacular, tenemos todo lo que necesita para satisfacer sus necesidades de alojamiento. Pregunta por nuestros ESPECIALES DE ALQUILER Hoy!