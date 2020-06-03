6241 Sawtooth Oak Court

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Oakdale Bluff Subdivision! Spacious, well maintained 3-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome. Home has 2 master bedrooms, master bathrooms w/jetted tubs & large walk-in-closets. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, beautiful back-splash, twin deep sinks, new refrigerator, island & lots of cabinet space. Fireplace in familyroom & deck w/view to pool. The subdivision has a gym, swimming pool & tennis courts and located next to the Smyrna River line Soccer park w/walking trails.