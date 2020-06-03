All apartments in Smyrna
6241 Sawtooth Oak Court
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:30 PM

6241 Sawtooth Oak Court

6241 Sawtooth Oak Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6241 Sawtooth Oak Court Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to your new home in Oakdale Bluff Subdivision! Spacious, well maintained 3-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom townhome. Home has 2 master bedrooms, master bathrooms w/jetted tubs & large walk-in-closets. The kitchen has quartz counter tops, beautiful back-splash, twin deep sinks, new refrigerator, island & lots of cabinet space. Fireplace in familyroom & deck w/view to pool. The subdivision has a gym, swimming pool & tennis courts and located next to the Smyrna River line Soccer park w/walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have any available units?
6241 Sawtooth Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have?
Some of 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
6241 Sawtooth Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court offers parking.
Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have a pool?
Yes, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court has a pool.
Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6241 Sawtooth Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
