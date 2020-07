Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful home in a tranquil, tree-lined neighborhood. High-end finishes throughout with 2 Master Suites. Hardwoods on the main floor with carpet in the bedrooms and loft area. Enjoy this elegant space for entertaining friends and family with french doors leading to a patio for grilling and to a private backyard. Minutes to I285, I75, Airport, Suntrust Park/Battery and the Silver Comet Trail. Nothing but the best!