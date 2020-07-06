All apartments in Smyrna
603 Spring Heights Lane

603 Spring Heights Ln SE · No Longer Available
Location

603 Spring Heights Ln SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1128e59096 ---- Gated Smyrna swim community, wonderful 2 bed, 2 bath roommate floor plan, end unit condo, fireplace.1 car garage, way too many features to list! Dine at amazing restaurants less that 2 miles to Suntrust Park. Close to all kind of entertainment you will want. The Silver Comet trail, local shops. Won\'t last long! MUST SEE! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM! **PLEASE DO NOT DRIVE TO THE PROPERTY PRIOR TO CONFIRMING WITH US AT 770-431-4633!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 603 Spring Heights Lane have any available units?
603 Spring Heights Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 603 Spring Heights Lane have?
Some of 603 Spring Heights Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 603 Spring Heights Lane currently offering any rent specials?
603 Spring Heights Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 603 Spring Heights Lane pet-friendly?
No, 603 Spring Heights Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 603 Spring Heights Lane offer parking?
Yes, 603 Spring Heights Lane offers parking.
Does 603 Spring Heights Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 603 Spring Heights Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 603 Spring Heights Lane have a pool?
Yes, 603 Spring Heights Lane has a pool.
Does 603 Spring Heights Lane have accessible units?
No, 603 Spring Heights Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 603 Spring Heights Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 603 Spring Heights Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

