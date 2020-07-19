5941 Sharp Drive SE

Amenities

dishwasher parking stainless steel fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This awesome rental retreat is convenient to downtown, major highways & the airport. The floor plan encompasses 4 bdrms/3 full baths, a huge loft for entertainment, an open kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, built in bookcases and many other great features. The owner has requested only tenants with very solid credit, 2-year steady verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in past 5 years will be considered. No Exceptions!!!!