5922 Sharp Drive SE

5922 Sharp Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Sharp Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Make your friends jealous with this awesome rental retreat convenient to downtown, major highways, shopping, and the airport. The home encompasses 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, a spacious loft area, an open kitchen for entertaining, and a full unfinished basement for storage. The owner has requested only tenants with strong credit (a score of 680 or higher), 2 years steady easily verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in the past 5 years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have any available units?
5922 Sharp Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have?
Some of 5922 Sharp Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Sharp Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Sharp Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Sharp Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 5922 Sharp Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Sharp Drive SE offers parking.
Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5922 Sharp Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have a pool?
No, 5922 Sharp Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 5922 Sharp Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Sharp Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Sharp Drive SE has units with dishwashers.

