5922 Sharp Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Make your friends jealous with this awesome rental retreat convenient to downtown, major highways, shopping, and the airport. The home encompasses 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, a spacious loft area, an open kitchen for entertaining, and a full unfinished basement for storage. The owner has requested only tenants with strong credit (a score of 680 or higher), 2 years steady easily verifiable employment, and monthly gross income 3 times the rental amount apply. No collection accounts, rentals on credit, lates on rent, foreclosures, evictions, or bankruptcies in the past 5 years