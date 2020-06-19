5124 Afton Way

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard. Hardwood floors on the main, white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge secondary bedrooms, two upstairs with large walk-in closets and their own private bathrooms. There is an additional bedroom, bathroom and laundry area in the basement. 1 car garage. Located 1.5 miles from I-75 and 285, Close to Cumberland Mall and the Braves Stadium with loads of restaurants and other shopping in the area.



(RLNE5760910)