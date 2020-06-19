All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:45 AM

5124 Afton Way

5124 Afton Way Southeast · (770) 356-0916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5124 Afton Way Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5124 Afton Way · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2112 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
$500 off 1st months rent if moved in by May 15th! - Ready to make this beautiful townhouse yours? Incredible end unit. One of the larger floor plans in neighborhood with an entertainer's dream back yard. Hardwood floors on the main, white kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge secondary bedrooms, two upstairs with large walk-in closets and their own private bathrooms. There is an additional bedroom, bathroom and laundry area in the basement. 1 car garage. Located 1.5 miles from I-75 and 285, Close to Cumberland Mall and the Braves Stadium with loads of restaurants and other shopping in the area.

(RLNE5760910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5124 Afton Way have any available units?
5124 Afton Way has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5124 Afton Way have?
Some of 5124 Afton Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5124 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5124 Afton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5124 Afton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5124 Afton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5124 Afton Way offer parking?
Yes, 5124 Afton Way does offer parking.
Does 5124 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5124 Afton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5124 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 5124 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5124 Afton Way have accessible units?
No, 5124 Afton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5124 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5124 Afton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
