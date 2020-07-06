All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

5036 Ridgemont Walk SE

5036 Ridgemont Walk SE · No Longer Available
Location

5036 Ridgemont Walk SE, Smyrna, GA 30080
Downtown Cumberland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
This gorgeous townhome is an end unit and is located in a charming, convenient Smyrna/Vinings area with a close walk to the grocery and restaurants. The home is well appointed with an open floor plan, wrought iron staircase, & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. The kitchen has high end ss appliances, granite countertops & a large island for entertaining. The master has a trey ceilings with a gorgeous master spa suite and a large soaking tub, walk-in closet and his & her vanities. The home has two car garages with lots of storage and will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have any available units?
5036 Ridgemont Walk SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have?
Some of 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE currently offering any rent specials?
5036 Ridgemont Walk SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE pet-friendly?
No, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE offer parking?
Yes, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE offers parking.
Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have a pool?
No, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE does not have a pool.
Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have accessible units?
No, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5036 Ridgemont Walk SE has units with dishwashers.

