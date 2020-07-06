5036 Ridgemont Walk SE

Amenities
This gorgeous townhome is an end unit and is located in a charming, convenient Smyrna/Vinings area with a close walk to the grocery and restaurants. The home is well appointed with an open floor plan, wrought iron staircase, & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. The kitchen has high end ss appliances, granite countertops & a large island for entertaining. The master has a trey ceilings with a gorgeous master spa suite and a large soaking tub, walk-in closet and his & her vanities. The home has two car garages with lots of storage and will not last long.