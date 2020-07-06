5036 Ridgemont Walk SE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

This gorgeous townhome is an end unit and is located in a charming, convenient Smyrna/Vinings area with a close walk to the grocery and restaurants. The home is well appointed with an open floor plan, wrought iron staircase, & gorgeous hardwood floors throughout main level. The kitchen has high end ss appliances, granite countertops & a large island for entertaining. The master has a trey ceilings with a gorgeous master spa suite and a large soaking tub, walk-in closet and his & her vanities. The home has two car garages with lots of storage and will not last long.