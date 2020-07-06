501 Mirrormont Drive Se

Amenities

Great 2 Year Old Home in NEW Belmont Hills! Great Location and Community near the Heart of Smyrna - Great house with 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. Lower level has garage and full guest suite, large living room, dining room and kitchen on the main level and awesome master bedroom along with guest room including full bath on the upper level. Master has a large walk in closet, large room along with double vanity and separate shower/tub. Fully fenced patio includes grill connected directly to natural gas line! End unit home. Includes Washer & Dryer and the Living Room is fully wired for surround sound.



Gated community includes neighborhood pool, clubhouse and dog park. Lease includes trash, landscaping and pest control.



Walking Distance to Downtown Smyrna Market Village. Convenient to Suntrust Park, the Battery, Cumberland, and the Galleria.



Please be prepared to pay the application fee as outlined in the property listing. In addition to this rental application, you will also be required to provide a copy of a valid form of identification and proof of income.



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.



Application Fees are NON-REFUNDABLE

In the event of multiple applications for the same property the best applicant based on the qualifying criteria will be accepted.



Basic Tenant Qualifying Criteria:

Credit

Credit Score must be above 600 for to qualify for posted security deposit.

Between 500-599, additional deposit will be required and qualification is not guaranteed.

Below 500 will not be qualified.



Income

Debt to Income Ratio must be above 2 times the monthly rent

(i.e. Rent = $1000, Debt = $500, Income must be $1500*2=$3000 Monthly)



Additional background, employer and landlord reference checks will be verified prior to approval of application.



Occupancy Occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the availability date posted on the vacancy page. If the availability date has passed, occupancy must be taken with 14 days of the application being approved. Move-ins are performed on business days between the hours of 8am to 4pm. After hours are weekends move-ins may be accommodated for convenience charge of $100 to be paid at the move-in.



Pets - (No cats allowed) Dogs must be registered on PetScreening.com using the following link:

https://www.petscreening.com/referral/XgZVVOPhvn7R



RENTAL INSURANCE WILL BE REQUIRED PRIOR TO RECEIVING KEYS TO THE PROPERTY.



Equal Housing Opportunity

Agents in a real estate transaction are prohibited by law from discriminating on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin. A request from the home seller or landlord to act in a discriminatory manner in the sale, lease or rental cannot legally and will not be fulfilled by Cardinal Property Management, LLC.



