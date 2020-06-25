4218 Cheltingham Lane SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Best rental in Smyrna, located in the upscale King Valley & award winning King Springs school district! Picture perfect condition, largest floor plan in the neighborhood. Bedroom & full bath on main. Formal living room w/custom builtin cabinetry. Separate dining room. Impressive 2 story grandroom opens to light & bright kitchen. Step out to the deck and enjoy a full fenced backyard! Master Suite to die for tumbled stone bathroom including new tub, shower, fixtures and floor! Guest Suite PLUS Jack & Jill Suites. Full Unfinished Basement!