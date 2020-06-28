3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Amazing renovated home in KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY district! Large bedrooms, stunning hardwood floors, and newer paint. Kitchen has new countertops & flooring with a view into the wonderful family room with fireplace! MUCH BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS with a fenced, very private backyard and deck for entertaining! Less than 5 minutes from the Smyrna Market Village, Vinings, Silver Comet Trail, Super-Kroger; 8 minutes from I-285! Master has bathroom w/ access to shower/tub. This home is a must-see! Available for immediate move-in!