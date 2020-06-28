All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE
Last updated October 18 2019 at 3:14 AM

3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE

3884 Honeysuckle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3884 Honeysuckle Drive, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing renovated home in KING SPRINGS ELEMENTARY district! Large bedrooms, stunning hardwood floors, and newer paint. Kitchen has new countertops & flooring with a view into the wonderful family room with fireplace! MUCH BIGGER THAN IT LOOKS with a fenced, very private backyard and deck for entertaining! Less than 5 minutes from the Smyrna Market Village, Vinings, Silver Comet Trail, Super-Kroger; 8 minutes from I-285! Master has bathroom w/ access to shower/tub. This home is a must-see! Available for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have any available units?
3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have?
Some of 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE offer parking?
No, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have a pool?
No, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3884 Honeysuckle Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College