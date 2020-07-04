All apartments in Smyrna
3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1

3470 Vintage Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3470 Vintage Circle, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Incredible 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath end unit. Custom finishes throughout. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Formal dining room leads to one of three decks. Gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, island, cooktop, wall oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. This is a great floor plan for entertaining as the kitchen flows freely into the family room and onto the exterior deck. Convenient SMYRNA location close to EVERYTHING minutes to 285, 75 and 20. A commuters dream. Master bedroom is oversized with an ample sized bath that has double vanities, garden tub and large shower. The master closet has plenty of room. The guest bedroom on the upper level has doors leading to a deck, private bath and oversized closet. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and the washer and dryer are included. The lower level bedroom is private with its own walk out patio and private bath. This is an end unit with three levels of deck, a patio and green space access. There is a two car garage and guest parking is in front of the property. The neighborhood has a pool and clubhouse. Call today to see this great home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have any available units?
3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have?
Some of 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 offers parking.
Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 has a pool.
Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

