3470 Vintage Circle Southeast - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Incredible 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bath end unit. Custom finishes throughout. Hardwood floors on the entire main level. High ceilings and lots of natural light. Formal dining room leads to one of three decks. Gourmet chef's kitchen with granite counter tops, island, cooktop, wall oven, microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. This is a great floor plan for entertaining as the kitchen flows freely into the family room and onto the exterior deck. Convenient SMYRNA location close to EVERYTHING minutes to 285, 75 and 20. A commuters dream. Master bedroom is oversized with an ample sized bath that has double vanities, garden tub and large shower. The master closet has plenty of room. The guest bedroom on the upper level has doors leading to a deck, private bath and oversized closet. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs and the washer and dryer are included. The lower level bedroom is private with its own walk out patio and private bath. This is an end unit with three levels of deck, a patio and green space access. There is a two car garage and guest parking is in front of the property. The neighborhood has a pool and clubhouse. Call today to see this great home.