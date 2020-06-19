All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 3207 Collier Gate Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
3207 Collier Gate Court
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3207 Collier Gate Court

3207 Collier Gate Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3207 Collier Gate Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
hot tub
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
This gorgeous home has been impeccably maintained.. Beautiful hand scraped floors throughout the main level, decorator colors throughout, fireside family room with bookcases; gourmet kitchen opens to cozy keeping room with exposed beams. Bedroom and full bath on main. Upstairs features family/media room, elegant master retreat with lovely sitting area and spa-like bath, secondary bedrooms are generously sized with access to jack 'n jill bathroom. Walking distance to Smyrna Market Village and super convenient to major interstates.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3207 Collier Gate Court have any available units?
3207 Collier Gate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3207 Collier Gate Court have?
Some of 3207 Collier Gate Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3207 Collier Gate Court currently offering any rent specials?
3207 Collier Gate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3207 Collier Gate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3207 Collier Gate Court is pet friendly.
Does 3207 Collier Gate Court offer parking?
No, 3207 Collier Gate Court does not offer parking.
Does 3207 Collier Gate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3207 Collier Gate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3207 Collier Gate Court have a pool?
No, 3207 Collier Gate Court does not have a pool.
Does 3207 Collier Gate Court have accessible units?
No, 3207 Collier Gate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3207 Collier Gate Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3207 Collier Gate Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Alcove
2200 Woodlands Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Lexington Park
2950 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Wyndcliff Galleria
2350 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
23Thirty Cobb
2330 Cobb Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College