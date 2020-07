Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed parking online portal package receiving

Live one level above the rest and embrace the fresh face of Cumberland Pointe. With new ownership and a new vision, we're transforming our living experience. With over $4 million in planned renovations, we're creating better living spaces and experiences for our residents.



Nestled in Smyrna's King Springs school district and just minutes from popular spots like The Battery, Cumberland Pointe is ready to welcome you home with one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes.



You're sure to love our newly redesigned spacious floor plans featuring modern touches sure to satisfy. Our amenity package, with AT&T Fiber to keep you connected and one of the largest dog parks in the area, also aims to please and is designed to give you the most out of your living experience.



Easy access to I-285, I-75, and Cobb Parkway places you minutes away from Truist Park and numerous dining options. Call us today to schedule a tour and discover the fresh face of Cumberland Pointe.