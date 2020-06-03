All apartments in Smyrna
Location

3131 Dunton St SE, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Come see this amazing find. LOCATION, LOCATION, LIKE-NEW! This townhome is an unbelievable find within walking distance of Smyrna Market Village! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, hard surface countertops, upgraded lighting, sprinkler system, tons of storage, huge back deck, large master suite, tons of parking (including a 2-car garage and additional spaces under the back porch), and a large finished terrace level room with a full bathroom. This townhome has a HUGE dining room, a large kitchen that is open to a large living room, 3 upstairs bedrooms, 1 terrace level bedroom/media/exercise room, and 3.5 bathrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Dunton St have any available units?
3131 Dunton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Dunton St have?
Some of 3131 Dunton St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Dunton St currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Dunton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Dunton St pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Dunton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 3131 Dunton St offer parking?
Yes, 3131 Dunton St offers parking.
Does 3131 Dunton St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3131 Dunton St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Dunton St have a pool?
No, 3131 Dunton St does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Dunton St have accessible units?
No, 3131 Dunton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Dunton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 Dunton St does not have units with dishwashers.

