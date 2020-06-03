3131 Dunton St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Come see this amazing find. LOCATION, LOCATION, LIKE-NEW! This townhome is an unbelievable find within walking distance of Smyrna Market Village! Hardwood floors throughout the main level, hard surface countertops, upgraded lighting, sprinkler system, tons of storage, huge back deck, large master suite, tons of parking (including a 2-car garage and additional spaces under the back porch), and a large finished terrace level room with a full bathroom. This townhome has a HUGE dining room, a large kitchen that is open to a large living room, 3 upstairs bedrooms, 1 terrace level bedroom/media/exercise room, and 3.5 bathrooms.