298 Concord Road SE
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

298 Concord Road SE

298 Concord Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

298 Concord Road Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smyrna Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba home Silver Comet Trail. Charming, traditional four side brick ranch on a full basement. Oversized master bedroom and Jack and Jill secondary bedrooms. Downstairs, full unfinished basement with full bath. New Hardwood floors, updated lighting, fresh paint, and updated bath fixtures. Fully equipped eat in kitchen (no microwave), granite counters and lots of cabinet space! Fireside family room and separate living room. Aprox 1900 square feet. Washer/Dryer provided. Large, private wooded lot.

Schools:
King Springs Elm, Griffin Middle and Campbell HS
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq

Will I qualify to rent for a Smyrna Home For Rent? http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/FAQRetrieve.aspx?ID=57504

To schedule an appointment to view TEXT Tiffany 770-355-1982
and register here "drop us a line" - http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/contact

We work with licensed real estate agents! Agents visit our website here- www.platinumrentalproperty.com/client-registration-form

Platinum Property Management a leader in Atlanta Property Management. Tenants' can apply to rent, pay rent, and even take a video tour of our available Atlanta rental homes all online! Check out our website http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/atlanta-property-management to learn more on low Property Management Fees and for information on Property Management in Atlanta GA!

Advertising is subject to errors; All information is believed to be accurate but not warranted. Equal Housing Opportunity. Tenant applicant to rely on their own visual observations as to what amenities the community offers.

(RLNE3960678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 298 Concord Road SE have any available units?
298 Concord Road SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 298 Concord Road SE have?
Some of 298 Concord Road SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 298 Concord Road SE currently offering any rent specials?
298 Concord Road SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 298 Concord Road SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 298 Concord Road SE is pet friendly.
Does 298 Concord Road SE offer parking?
No, 298 Concord Road SE does not offer parking.
Does 298 Concord Road SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 298 Concord Road SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 298 Concord Road SE have a pool?
No, 298 Concord Road SE does not have a pool.
Does 298 Concord Road SE have accessible units?
No, 298 Concord Road SE does not have accessible units.
Does 298 Concord Road SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 298 Concord Road SE does not have units with dishwashers.
