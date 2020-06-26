298 Concord Road SE

Amenities

Smyrna Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Atlanta Property Management Company - Platinum Property Management - Available in July! 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba home Silver Comet Trail. Charming, traditional four side brick ranch on a full basement. Oversized master bedroom and Jack and Jill secondary bedrooms. Downstairs, full unfinished basement with full bath. New Hardwood floors, updated lighting, fresh paint, and updated bath fixtures. Fully equipped eat in kitchen (no microwave), granite counters and lots of cabinet space! Fireside family room and separate living room. Aprox 1900 square feet. Washer/Dryer provided. Large, private wooded lot.



Schools:

King Springs Elm, Griffin Middle and Campbell HS

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet Friendly, Breed restrictions and more info, http://www.platinumrentalproperty.com/future-resident-faq



