2928 Davis Street SE

Amenities
The property is minutes away from new Braves Stadium and conveniently located to dining and shopping. This end unit features a open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen and appliances. Separate dining/Sun-room which provides plenty of natural light. Bathroom has been updated and features a spacious shower tub combo. 1 pet under 30lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. One parking lot space per unit, all other cars must be parked on street. Water/landscaping included in rent! Monthly air filter provided and included in rent.