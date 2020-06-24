All apartments in Smyrna
2928 Davis Street SE
Last updated May 7 2019 at 6:05 AM

2928 Davis Street SE

2928 Davis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2928 Davis Street, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The property is minutes away from new Braves Stadium and conveniently located to dining and shopping. This end unit features a open floor plan with hardwoods throughout. Updated kitchen and appliances. Separate dining/Sun-room which provides plenty of natural light. Bathroom has been updated and features a spacious shower tub combo. 1 pet under 30lbs will be considered with a $250 non-refundable pet fee. One parking lot space per unit, all other cars must be parked on street. Water/landscaping included in rent! Monthly air filter provided and included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Davis Street SE have any available units?
2928 Davis Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Davis Street SE have?
Some of 2928 Davis Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Davis Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Davis Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Davis Street SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Davis Street SE is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Davis Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Davis Street SE offers parking.
Does 2928 Davis Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Davis Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Davis Street SE have a pool?
No, 2928 Davis Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Davis Street SE have accessible units?
No, 2928 Davis Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Davis Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Davis Street SE has units with dishwashers.
