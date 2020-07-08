All apartments in Smyrna
2922 Cottesford Way
Last updated October 18 2019 at 12:12 AM

2922 Cottesford Way

2922 Cottesford Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2922 Cottesford Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Carrington Park - Located convenient to Windy Hill Road and I-75, this two story traditional is move in ready. Hardwood Floors in Formal Living room, Dining room, Family room ,Foyer. Tile in Kitchen and all Bath rooms. Refrigerator and washer/dryer to stay with home. Convenient to the Braves stadium! Close to top shopping and restaurants! 2 minutes to Smyrna Market Village! Close to Silver Comet Trail! High ceilings! Large rooms! Walk in Closets! Minutes to I75/I285. Fenced yard! Oversized patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2922 Cottesford Way have any available units?
2922 Cottesford Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2922 Cottesford Way have?
Some of 2922 Cottesford Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2922 Cottesford Way currently offering any rent specials?
2922 Cottesford Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2922 Cottesford Way pet-friendly?
No, 2922 Cottesford Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 2922 Cottesford Way offer parking?
Yes, 2922 Cottesford Way offers parking.
Does 2922 Cottesford Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2922 Cottesford Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2922 Cottesford Way have a pool?
No, 2922 Cottesford Way does not have a pool.
Does 2922 Cottesford Way have accessible units?
No, 2922 Cottesford Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2922 Cottesford Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2922 Cottesford Way has units with dishwashers.

