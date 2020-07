Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking playground

Only a few blocks away from Campbell High School and minutes from Smyrna Market Village, Restaurants, Playgrounds, and I-285. Smyrna living at its best in this ranch home. Large kitchen with breakfast room, separate dining room, front porch, hardwood floors throughout and fresh paint. Large 2 car carport with laundry room and extra storage. Great corner lot and within walking distance to High School.