2183 Elizabeth Ave

Amenities

Newly renovated bungalow in the heart of Smyrna! This charming home features an open living concept w/ beamed ceilings in the living room and 2 bedrooms, tiled shower/tub bathroom, complete new kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile and SS appliances! Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet. High efficiency Mini Split AC units in each room (separate remote for each unit) will keep your Energy bill low. Enjoy your morning coffee on the new deck or start your own veggie garden in the huge backyard. Perfect for Families or pets. Amazing location! Conveniently located minutes to Suntrust Park, KSU (Marietta Campus), Cumberland Mall, I-285, Smyrna Market Village and much more! Lawn care included!