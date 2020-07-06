All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:28 AM

2183 Elizabeth Ave

2183 Elizabeth Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2183 Elizabeth Avenue Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated bungalow in the heart of Smyrna! This charming home features an open living concept w/ beamed ceilings in the living room and 2 bedrooms, tiled shower/tub bathroom, complete new kitchen w/ white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, subway tile and SS appliances! Spacious Master bedroom with walk-in closet. High efficiency Mini Split AC units in each room (separate remote for each unit) will keep your Energy bill low. Enjoy your morning coffee on the new deck or start your own veggie garden in the huge backyard. Perfect for Families or pets. Amazing location! Conveniently located minutes to Suntrust Park, KSU (Marietta Campus), Cumberland Mall, I-285, Smyrna Market Village and much more! Lawn care included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have any available units?
2183 Elizabeth Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have?
Some of 2183 Elizabeth Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2183 Elizabeth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2183 Elizabeth Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 Elizabeth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2183 Elizabeth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2183 Elizabeth Ave offers parking.
Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2183 Elizabeth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have a pool?
No, 2183 Elizabeth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have accessible units?
No, 2183 Elizabeth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 Elizabeth Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2183 Elizabeth Ave has units with dishwashers.

