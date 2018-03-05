2003 Oakley Trace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN READY IMMEDIATELY! 3 Bed 2 Bath townhome in the Afton Downs Community. LVT throughout the main level with a spacious family room, with a wood burning fire place, and view from kitchen. Lots of natural light. Master suite has walk in closet and full bath. Enjoy a private fenced in backyard with patio and extra storage space; great for pets, entertaining, or letting the kids play! Minutes from the new Braves Stadium, shopping, dining, and I-285 and I-75. HURRY! THIS DEAL WANT BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG!