Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:09 AM

2003 Oakley Trace

2003 Oakley Trace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2003 Oakley Trace Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY IMMEDIATELY! 3 Bed 2 Bath townhome in the Afton Downs Community. LVT throughout the main level with a spacious family room, with a wood burning fire place, and view from kitchen. Lots of natural light. Master suite has walk in closet and full bath. Enjoy a private fenced in backyard with patio and extra storage space; great for pets, entertaining, or letting the kids play! Minutes from the new Braves Stadium, shopping, dining, and I-285 and I-75. HURRY! THIS DEAL WANT BE AVAILABLE FOR LONG!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Oakley Trace have any available units?
2003 Oakley Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Oakley Trace have?
Some of 2003 Oakley Trace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Oakley Trace currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Oakley Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Oakley Trace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2003 Oakley Trace is pet friendly.
Does 2003 Oakley Trace offer parking?
No, 2003 Oakley Trace does not offer parking.
Does 2003 Oakley Trace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Oakley Trace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Oakley Trace have a pool?
No, 2003 Oakley Trace does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Oakley Trace have accessible units?
No, 2003 Oakley Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Oakley Trace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Oakley Trace has units with dishwashers.

