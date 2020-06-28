All apartments in Smyrna
164 Blakemore Drive SE

Location

164 Blakemore Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in the Live-Work community of Belmont! Blakemore Drive pulls you up to the rear of the house for access to the garage and main side entry door. Walk in to the entry foyer of the lower level that also includes a two-car garage with auto-openers, one bedroom with private bath, walk-in closet, and door to enclosed patio. The second level is an open floor plan with the living/dining room/kitchen/breakfast-bar. The kitchen with White Stilestone counters and 2-tone cabinets has all stainless-steel appliances that include electric range, ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have any available units?
164 Blakemore Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have?
Some of 164 Blakemore Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 Blakemore Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
164 Blakemore Drive SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 Blakemore Drive SE pet-friendly?
No, 164 Blakemore Drive SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE offer parking?
Yes, 164 Blakemore Drive SE offers parking.
Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 164 Blakemore Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have a pool?
No, 164 Blakemore Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 164 Blakemore Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 164 Blakemore Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 164 Blakemore Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
