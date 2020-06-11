1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive

Amenities

Beautiful fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhouse is move-in ready! Enjoy the galley kitchen w/granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, built-in microwave, double door refrig, hardwood floors throughout main level, separate living room with fireplace, separate dining room, 1/2 bath on main. 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with new carpet. Master with floor to ceiling tile shower. Washer Dryer Hookup on main. Large fenced-in backyard. NO PETS. Well maintained quiet community! Walk to Smyrna Market Village. Short drive to The Battery.