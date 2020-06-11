All apartments in Smyrna
1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive
Last updated May 3 2020 at 11:15 AM

1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive

1548 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1548 Paces Ferry North Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful fully renovated 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath Townhouse is move-in ready! Enjoy the galley kitchen w/granite counters, stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, built-in microwave, double door refrig, hardwood floors throughout main level, separate living room with fireplace, separate dining room, 1/2 bath on main. 2 large bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with new carpet. Master with floor to ceiling tile shower. Washer Dryer Hookup on main. Large fenced-in backyard. NO PETS. Well maintained quiet community! Walk to Smyrna Market Village. Short drive to The Battery.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have any available units?
1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have?
Some of 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive offer parking?
No, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have a pool?
No, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have accessible units?
No, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1548 PACES FERRY NORTH Drive has units with dishwashers.

