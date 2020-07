Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/36f4fe707e ---- Location! Location! Location! Beautiful cozy town home located in the heart of Smyrna ! Spacious through out ! This 2 Bed 2 Bath home features an updated kitchen, upgraded bathrooms and recessed lighting! Perfect cozy place, will not last long! **HOME IS NOT CERTIFIED FOR THE HOUSING VOUCHER PROGRAM!! *Please do not drive to the property prior to texting us at 770-431-4633!!