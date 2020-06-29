1161 Oakview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking pool

This 3/1 renovated home is located minutes from Suntrust Park, has a covered carport, is fully fenced, large backyard , covered back patio, and hard to find storage building WITH power! The perfect workshop or storage for tools, toys, or workout studio! House features hardwood floors, porcelain tile in kitchen and bathroom, custom cabinets, custom backsplash in kitchen and bathroom. Separate closet for laundry with W/D hookups. Walk to Tolleson Park and Pool just a few streets over! Schools: Smyrna Elementary, Campbell Middle and Campbell High Schools. To learn more about the home and have FAQs answered, including our pet friendly policy and registration, please visit our website at www.blueripplepm.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.