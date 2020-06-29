All apartments in Smyrna
1161 Oakview Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 8:04 PM

1161 Oakview Drive

1161 Oakview Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1161 Oakview Drive Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

This 3/1 renovated home is located minutes from Suntrust Park, has a covered carport, is fully fenced, large backyard , covered back patio, and hard to find storage building WITH power! The perfect workshop or storage for tools, toys, or workout studio! House features hardwood floors, porcelain tile in kitchen and bathroom, custom cabinets, custom backsplash in kitchen and bathroom. Separate closet for laundry with W/D hookups. Walk to Tolleson Park and Pool just a few streets over! Schools: Smyrna Elementary, Campbell Middle and Campbell High Schools. To learn more about the home and have FAQs answered, including our pet friendly policy and registration, please visit our website at www.blueripplepm.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1161 Oakview Drive have any available units?
1161 Oakview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1161 Oakview Drive have?
Some of 1161 Oakview Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1161 Oakview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1161 Oakview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1161 Oakview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1161 Oakview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1161 Oakview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1161 Oakview Drive offers parking.
Does 1161 Oakview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1161 Oakview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1161 Oakview Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1161 Oakview Drive has a pool.
Does 1161 Oakview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1161 Oakview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1161 Oakview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1161 Oakview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
