Smyrna, GA
1160 Oakview Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

1160 Oakview Drive

1160 Oakview Dr
Smyrna
Location

1160 Oakview Dr, Smyrna, GA 30080
Smyrna Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
2BR/2BA ranch in wonderful Smyrna location - Newly renovated 2BR/2BA ranch in great Smyrna location. Original 3rd bedroom converted to large master bathroom with stand-alone shower and tiled floor. Hardwood floors throughout and convenient screened in porch on the side of the home. Washer and dryer in hallway closet, and huge storage space located in the unfinished basement. Level driveway leads to a 2 car carport within the fully fenced back yard. Quiet street, friendly neighbors and easy access to I-285 near Cobb Parkway. Please note, this is not a pet friendly property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2034675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Oakview Drive have any available units?
1160 Oakview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Oakview Drive have?
Some of 1160 Oakview Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Oakview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Oakview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Oakview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Oakview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Oakview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Oakview Drive offers parking.
Does 1160 Oakview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Oakview Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Oakview Drive have a pool?
No, 1160 Oakview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Oakview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1160 Oakview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Oakview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Oakview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
