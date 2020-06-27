1160 Oakview Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pet friendly

2BR/2BA ranch in wonderful Smyrna location - Newly renovated 2BR/2BA ranch in great Smyrna location. Original 3rd bedroom converted to large master bathroom with stand-alone shower and tiled floor. Hardwood floors throughout and convenient screened in porch on the side of the home. Washer and dryer in hallway closet, and huge storage space located in the unfinished basement. Level driveway leads to a 2 car carport within the fully fenced back yard. Quiet street, friendly neighbors and easy access to I-285 near Cobb Parkway. Please note, this is not a pet friendly property.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2034675)