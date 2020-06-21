All apartments in Savannah
4 Bridlington Way

4 Bridlington Way · (912) 312-2895
Location

4 Bridlington Way, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2721 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
4 Bridlington Way
Savannah, GA 31407

Fantastic home in Savannah Highlands

5 Bedroom and 2 1/2 baths!

2721 Square feet!

Formal dining room

Kitchen includes stainless appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave

Great wood floors in living area!

Kitchen is large with lots of storage!

Open floor plan!

Master bathroom has double vanity

Soaker tub and separate shower in Master bathroom

Huge master closet

All bedrooms have nice size closets.

Large Laundry room

Fenced in back yard

Residents will have access to the Savannah Highlands Amenities including: neighborhood pool, clubhouse, gym, tennis courts and walking path.

Rent $2200.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Bridlington Way have any available units?
4 Bridlington Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Bridlington Way have?
Some of 4 Bridlington Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Bridlington Way currently offering any rent specials?
4 Bridlington Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Bridlington Way pet-friendly?
No, 4 Bridlington Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 4 Bridlington Way offer parking?
No, 4 Bridlington Way does not offer parking.
Does 4 Bridlington Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Bridlington Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Bridlington Way have a pool?
Yes, 4 Bridlington Way has a pool.
Does 4 Bridlington Way have accessible units?
No, 4 Bridlington Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Bridlington Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Bridlington Way has units with dishwashers.
