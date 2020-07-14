All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 PM

Bradley Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
1355 Bradley Blvd · (561) 430-2963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1355 Bradley Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0306 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1079 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0805 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 0811 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bradley Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
media room
online portal
Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SAVANNAH, as well as shopping and dining at SAVANNAH MALL. Bradley Pointe is also moments away from HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD and just a short commute to FORT STEWART. These affordable apartment homes offer stylish one, two, three, and four bedroom floor plans with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances, along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.

At Bradley Pointe, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck, heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Bradley Pointe offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.

ConcordRENTS is a national leader in high quality, customer focused property management of multifamily rental housing communities. Equal Housing

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $450-$575
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Bradley Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Bradley Pointe Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,054 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Bradley Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Bradley Pointe Apartments's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bradley Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bradley Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bradley Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bradley Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bradley Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Bradley Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bradley Pointe Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bradley Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bradley Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Bradley Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Bradley Pointe Apartments has accessible units.
Does Bradley Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bradley Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

