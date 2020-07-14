Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator oven range stainless steel Property Amenities accessible gym playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse media room online portal

Exceptional Features, Exceptional Value! Located in Savannah, Georgia, Bradley Pointe Apartments offers easy access to I-95 and is just minutes away from COASTAL GEORGIA BOTANICAL GARDENS, the cobblestone streets of beautiful HISTORIC DOWNTOWN SAVANNAH, as well as shopping and dining at SAVANNAH MALL. Bradley Pointe is also moments away from HUNTER ARMY AIRFIELD and just a short commute to FORT STEWART. These affordable apartment homes offer stylish one, two, three, and four bedroom floor plans with fabulous open kitchens and energy efficient appliances, along with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining.



At Bradley Pointe, take advantage of community amenities with resort-style pool and sundeck, heart healthy cardio & fitness studio. Centrally located, Bradley Pointe offers convenient access to the most essential needs of our residents.



